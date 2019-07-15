Morecambe ‘stuffed’ with scooterists for rally

Jacob Robertson, Jon Wallbank and Rob Robertson from First Kick, Morecambe at the Morecambe Rides Again Scooter Rally
Hundreds of scooterists descended on Morecambe for the scooter rally.

Morecambe Rides Again was organised by the First Kick Scooter Collective and was a celebration of scootering history.

The event attracted hundreds of scooterists from all over the country, some of whom took part in a scooter ride on  along the promenade.

Organiser Mark Dugan said: “We sold just shy of 700 wristbands but I can’t say how many scooterists just came for the day, it must be more than that. There were 160 to 170 in the ride-on along the promenade, which was packed with people videoing and taking photos.

“ The Boardwalk, The Gordon Club and The Exchange were stuffed out with scooterists. Marquee Drive had The Alhambra bouncing just like the old days.

“It was a proper good trip down memory lane. We are already planning next year’s rally which will be bigger and better. We had a lot of positive comments and we are able to donate £1500 to charity.

“We’ve been bowled over and the highlight of the weekend was the ride-on. Morecambe were ready for it!”

The next rally will be held on the weekend of July 12, 2020. See Facebook for details.