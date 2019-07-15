Morecambe ‘stuffed’ with scooterists for rally

Hundreds of scooterists descended on Morecambe for the scooter rally.

Morecambe Rides Again was organised by the First Kick Scooter Collective and was a celebration of scootering history.

The event attracted hundreds of scooterists from all over the country, some of whom took part in a scooter ride on along the promenade.

Organiser Mark Dugan said: “We sold just shy of 700 wristbands but I can’t say how many scooterists just came for the day, it must be more than that. There were 160 to 170 in the ride-on along the promenade, which was packed with people videoing and taking photos.

“ The Boardwalk, The Gordon Club and The Exchange were stuffed out with scooterists. Marquee Drive had The Alhambra bouncing just like the old days.

“It was a proper good trip down memory lane. We are already planning next year’s rally which will be bigger and better. We had a lot of positive comments and we are able to donate £1500 to charity.

“We’ve been bowled over and the highlight of the weekend was the ride-on. Morecambe were ready for it!”

The next rally will be held on the weekend of July 12, 2020. See Facebook for details.