Morecambe pub poker players win trip of a lifetime to Las Vegas

Two pub poker players from Morecambe are heading to the bright lights of Las Vegas this month to compete to be crowned the UK Pub Poker Champion.

Now in its thirteenth year, VEGAS100, organised by Redtooth Poker, is the UK’s largest live pub poker league with more than 1,000 venues and more than 200,000 players registered with the league since it was launched.

Lewis Saltariche.

Qualifiers for the prestigious VEGAS100 event secure their place at various live events around the UK. Redtooth Poker gives away over £270,000 in prizes to pub poker players throughout the year.

Attention will turn to Las Vegas as the 100 qualifiers and guests travel to America later this month (23rd May) for a trip of a lifetime and the chance to win a slice of the £25,000 prize pool. Included in the winner’s prize is a £5,000 sponsorship deal for the year ahead. One player will also receive the title of Player of Year during the visit to Las Vegas.

The VEGAS100 players and guests will have the opportunity to take part in an additional tournament with over $6000 worth of prizes which includes a return trip to Las Vegas and a seat into a World Series of Poker event in 2020.

Robert Whyley and Lewis Saltariche of the Dog & Partridge on Bare Lane are Morecambe’s qualifiers for the VEGAS100 tournament.

Martin Green, managing director of Redtooth Poker, said: “We are delighted to finally secure our 100 players for the trip to Las Vegas. All have done remarkably well to reach this stage, progressing through from their local pubs to numerous regional and national tournaments.

“These are the best pub poker players in the UK so they fully deserve this once in a lifetime trip to America.

“This year we are celebrating 13 years of the Redtooth Poker league, we continue to grow from strength to strength and have become the event for poker players to take part in. You never know, we may unearth the next UK poker star to hit the professional stage in the future.”

The 2018 VEGAS100 winner Tim Osborne will be travelling to Las Vegas to defend his title. Tim has taken part in multiple events around the country this year at Grosvenor Casinos as part of his sponsorship prize.

Redtooth Poker, part of the Redtooth group, are based at Barlborough in North Derbyshire. The company’s 2018/19 poker league, which is split into four seasons, started earlier this year with a number of new venues joining the successful league.