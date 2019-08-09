Morecambe Carnival is back this weekend

Toyah Willcox, The Christians and S-Club 3 are just some of the acts performing at Morecambe Carnival this weekend.

The two-day event returns to the promenade on Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11, and will be jam-packed full of entertainment as well as the traditional carnival parade.

The Christians perform on the main stage on Saturday, August 10, from 7pm, alongside Betamax, 3 and Half Men and The Dreamers.

On the main stage on Sunday, August 11, from 3pm, will be Toyah and S-Club 3, followed by bands including The Hara, Danny Dearden, Lloyd Daniels, Amber Suns, Lord and the Woolf, Sold to the Sky, Stuart Michaels and Melanie Horobin, and for one night only Ice Factory return.

The promenade will be packed with events and attractions for all ages all weekend long including the flower power-themed 2019 carnival parade (Sunday from 1pm), sandcastle competition, Ospreys Skydive Display, fairground, Local Legends Stage, food and craft stalls, bars, petting zoos and much more.

Also featured on the main stage this year is MC19 Talent Trail Competition winner Elena Reeve. The EDF Energy Local Legends stage will keep everyone entertained all weekend with a great lineup of local musicians and performers.

The expanded EDF Energy Science Zone – now housed at the Morecambe Winter Gardens – will allow visitors to experience something new and exciting.

Along with amazing shows from the Royal Institution of Great Britain and talks from top Lancaster University researchers, visitors can explore science through a new interactive science exhibition featuring Lancaster University, Ludus Dance, Westinghouse, and The Bee Centre. Visit www.morecambecarnival.org for the full carnival guide and more information.