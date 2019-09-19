More acts, secret gig tickets and VIP bus rides announced for Lancaster Music Festival 2019

Main stage weekend passes have now sold out for this year’s Lancaster Music Festival.

But you can still buy day passes for each of the three headline shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (October 11-13) at The Sugarhouse and Kanteena, and of course there’s hundreds of free shows in pubs, restaurants, shops and other nooks and crannies right across the city.

How about a secret intimate show in a “historic space” somewhere in Lancaster, where you don’t know who’s playing until they walk on stage, and the location is not revealed until the day before?

Tickets for “Secret Lancaster Music Festival” go on sale this weekend, September 21.

Back to the headliners, heavy rockers Massive Wagons, Tequila Mockingbird, and Sold To The Sky take to the stage at The Sugarhouse on Friday night, with entry from 7pm.

Tickets are still available for £15, but you’ll need to be quick.

Massive Wagons

On Saturday, Lancaster three piece Lowes headline at Kanteena, with support from Morecambe’s Amber Suns, and Lancaster Music Festival Search For A Star winners Gloria.

Lancaster’s Carpe and Divide and Conker also make a surprise and extremely welcome return to duty, performing one off shows from 10.30pm (after Lowes) on Saturday night.

Molly Warburton, The Balkanics, Ruby Beach, Alba, Wytch Hazel and Philip James Turner and the Crow Mandala also play Kanteena on the Saturday.

An all day/night ticket for Kanteena, in Brewery Lane, from 12pm on the Saturday, is priced £7, but you can pay £2 per entry up to 6pm.

Gloria

On Sunday, Lancaster duo The Lovely Eggs are joined by Lancaster three piece Mr Ben and The Bens, and Austrian band Uptown Monotones, who proved a huge hit at Lancaster Music Festival 2017.

Also on the bill are Kaili Earle Trio, Greenheart, Glasspop, John Dhali, Sensory Hoverload, Waco, and The Crippens.

Tickets will be needed from 12pm at Kanteena on the Sunday, priced at £12, or £2 per entry up to 6pm.

Alternatively, why not go for a one hour classic bus tour package with a live acoustic jukebox, complimentary drinks and unlimited main stage access on the Saturday at Lancaster Music Festival?

Lowes

The package consists of a complimentary beer or wine in the festival’s VIP area inside Kanteena, a one hour tour in Rosie, a 1940s vintage bus, accompanied by a live acoustic jukebox – where you select the songs and musicians will perform them. Complimentary drink on board is included.

As for the secret gigs - they will be in two parts.

The first sees three acts perform 30 minute unamplified sets separately in a very intimate historic space with a maximum of 12 people each.

The second sees the same three acts and 30 plus people convene later on in another historic space where they will perform in the round for 20 minutes each.

Locations will be announced to ticket holders the day before the event, acts will remain a secret until the event itself.

Meanwhile, The John O’ Gaunt pub will host a full day of international acts on Monday October 14.

Soul Trader (Australia), The Marwills (Canada), Ask My Bull (Manchester), Sensory Hoverload (USA), and Uptown Monotones (Austria), will perform between 1pm and 10.30pm.

For the full line-up due to be released soon, tickets and information on camping and FAQs for the festival, visit www.lancastermusicfestival.com.