Youth Charity Celebrates Anniversary Lottery Boost

A Lancashire youth charity has been awarded £300,000 of National Lottery funding in its tenth anniversary year.

Lancashire Youth Challenge, which runs programmes in Preston and Lancaster, works with 300-400 young people annually and will receive the support from the Reaching Communities Fund spread over the next five years.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding which is a game changer for our organisation,” said LYC chief executive, Guy Christiansen.

“The National Lottery has recognised the impact LYC has made over the years and their continued support provides us with security and a strong foundation to continue and grow our work in Lancaster and Preston and develop our aspirations to support more young people across the county.”

LYC's Time to Breathe activities gives young people the chance to immerse themselves in nature.

LYC, which celebrates its tenth anniversary in September, runs an exciting year-round programme of active movement and emotional wellbeing programmes, creative arts activities, nature-based projects and outdoor expeditions for young people facing multiple challenges in life. The charity received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2021.

Currently, LYC runs three programmes for people aged 11-21: Restore, Time To Breathe and Rise To The Challenge.

Restore uses a combination of mental health and emotional wellbeing workshops with physically active activities to help young people develop confidence, self-esteem and resilience.

Time To Breathe supports young people’s wellbeing by immersing them in the healing power of nature through hands-on forest school sessions, therapeutic horticulture and meaningful time outdoors.

Young people Rise to the Challenge during LYC's annual expeditions.

Rise to the Challenge is LYC’s annual expedition which this summer will see young people, staff and volunteers from the charity take on the Caledonian triathlon where they will cycle, paddle and hike across the Scottish highlands.

Young people come to LYC via referrals and can be involved with the charity’s activities for a minimum of 12 weeks up to two years.

LYC often works with partners including schools and community groups. In Preston, it is currently delivering the Restore programme at the bus station in partnership with The Vault (Youth Zone) and Foxton Community Centre to help reduce anti-social behaviour.

The lottery funding will also support new strands of LYC work including alternative provision for young people experiencing emotional-based school avoidance, and a youth board running alongside the current adult board which has a third of its members under 25.

For more information about LYC, visit www.lancashireyouthchallenge.co.uk