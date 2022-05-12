This is when your £150 Council Tax rebate will be paid by Lancaster City Council

More than 33,000 households in the Lancaster district will receive a one-off £150 payment to help pay their energy costs, starting from tomorrow, May 13.

This is the first batch of payments for those in council tax bands A to D who have already paid a council tax direct debit payment to the council.

The council has said that due to the checks required by the Government to prevent fraud, it has only been possible to make payments where the name on the bank account details that they hold matches the name of the person on the council tax bill.

Lancaster Town Hall.

Additional checks are required where the names do not match, for example where someone has changed their surname but not updated either their bank account or council tax details.