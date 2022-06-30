The initial instalment for means-tested benefit claimants will be £326, with the rest to follow in a second instalment from the autumn.

The first payment of £326 will begin to be paid into bank accounts from July 14 with a second payment of £324 to follow in the Autumn.

Almost 1 in 4 families will receive the means-tested benefit cost of living payment, and 1 in 10 will receive a £150 disability top-up.

The first cost of living payment will be made in July

If you qualify for both payments then you should receive a total of £800 to help with the cost of living, plus a further £400 to help with energy bills this winter, due to be paid in September.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Therese Coffey said: “With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living.

“This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37 billion cost of living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need.”

How do I know if I qualify?

To be eligible for the first instalment, families must have been entitled to a payment (or later found to be entitled to a payment) of either:

Universal Credit for an assessment period that ended in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022

Income-based JSA, income-related ESA, Income Support or Pension Credit for any day in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022

Tax credit customers, who will receive the first instalment later in the year, must have received a payment, or an annual award of at least £26, of tax credits for any day in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022.

This payment will be tax-free, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards.