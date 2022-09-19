Protest march to be held in Lancaster amid rising cost of living fears

About 100 people - welcomed in to Lancaster Town Hall by musicians on the steps - went along to listen, debate and also support those who are striking for wages to keep pace with inflation.

The meeting was organised by Lancaster and Morecambe Trades Union Council with speakers including strikers and representatives of the RMT railways staff, CWU postal workers and a hospital cleaner and UNISON members striking against OCS, who carry out contract work for NHS in Blackpool with staff on lower rates of pay and benefits that those in the health service.

There were speakers from UCU, the university lecturers union, and education union NEU, who are currently balloting for strike action over pay and funding for education, as well as climate campaigners Extinction Rebellion, who have been supporting picket lines, linking the strikes and the call for climate action.

L&M TUC president Eugene Doherty speaking to the Lancaster Town Hall public meeting.

Tenants group TACU (Tenants and Community Union) talked about the campaign against rent rises and rogue landlords.

Green Party councillor Caroline Jackson, the leader of Lancaster City Council, was due to speak along with Lancaster & Fleetwood Labour MP Cat Smith.

However, they both withdrew ahead of the meeting on advice to avoid party politics until after the Queen’s funeral.

Instead, they passed statements of support to the organisers including Lancaster & Morecambe Trades Council, to be read out at the meeting.

Members of the public attending the meeting.

The meeting backed the new national campaign Enough is Enough and urged people to sign up. A sum of £300 was collected to support those on strike who are facing hardship through loss of pay and the trades council has set up a local strike fund.

Enough is Enough is a national campaign led by trade unions and other organisations calling for action on rising bills, wages, dependency on food banks, poor housing and tax.

Eugene Doherty, of Lancaster & Morecambe Trades Council, who chaired the meeting, said: “The mood was about togetherness – solidarity – to support each other in tackling the problems face. We are all suffering wherever we are, with issues around pay and working conditions, rising bills, housing, the cost of living and other issues.

"People in attendance described the mood as "electrifying," "empowering" and "unifying". The meeting brought together people from a wide range of interests and campaigns and, as it says on the trades council banner, Unity is Strength!"

In response to the Enough is Enough national campaign's call for a day of action on Saturday October 1, the meeting agreed to organise a march from the CWU postal dispute picket line on Fenton Street.

Concerns and debate

In her statement, Coun Caroline Jackson wrote: “I cannot press on you too much the concerns I have as leader of the city council members and of the council officers as we try to respond to the crisis in the cost of living.

“This week, we brought to the council’s cabinet a report that highlighted the potential damage that rising prices, energy bills and potential reduction in all services present to our local people. We are determined to work in partnership with all those in our community who care as we do.

“I can and do believe that our communities will look out for each other through that ‘spirit of radical generosity’ the World Energy Council spoke of this week. However we must look beyond crisis to providing a secure future.

“There is huge evidence that we are operating in a situation that leaves many, many local people in need. The city council willingly and efficiently has brought forward resources given by government and from our reserves to support local people through the Household Support Fund, our own hardship funds and council tax relief. Please be assured, our support is for everyone on low incomes and we will continue to support in practical and flexible ways such as creating or enhancing warm spaces.

“However we, along with our partners in the third sector, know that the cost of living crisis is affecting us deeply too. Alongside many agencies and charities, we face an uncertain future to the services we are proud to provide and welcome all those who will present this crisis with clarity to the decision-makers in our national community.