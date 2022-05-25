The statistics come as Citizens Advice offices across Lancashire release research showing that Universal Credit is not enough to live off, and have called for the government to act urgently on benefit levels as living costs continue to soar.

Universal Credit is a monthly payment available to those on low incomes and those out of work.

The exact amount varies on your circumstances, but it is currently worth around £335 a month for a single person over 25.

New Citizens Advice research this week revealed benefit levels are now being paid at the lowest rate since the World War Two, relative to wages.

According to provisional Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) data from April 14, 12,829 people were receiving Universal Credit in Lancaster – just under 14 per cent of the population.

Figures from February show that 45 per cent of households receiving Universal Credit in Lancaster were families with children, including 3,584 single parent households.

And according to figures from March, 42 per cent of people on Universal Credit in Lancaster were in employment.

Joanna Young.

Evidence gathered included a client at the Morecambe branch whose disposable income for the month was less than her electricity bill - which left her with no money for food, gas and water bills, toiletries, travel or council tax.

"Universal Credit was not enough to live off in 2021, but now that prices are soaring, it's causing serious hardship and deep poverty in the communities that we serve," said Joanna Young, the report author, who is service development director for Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

"We are breaking unwelcome records across our services for the numbers of people coming to us with problems around benefits, or asking for help with food and fuel.

"The government must act to raise benefit payments to help those on the lowest incomes."

Morecambe Citizens Advice.

Universal Credit has come under scrutiny in recent months, as the rising cost of basic household goods and energy has driven some to call for the rate to be increased, or for it to be made more widely accessible.

On Monday, the chief secretary to treasury, Simon Clarke, ruled out reinstating the £20 a week uplift to the benefit, which was temporarily introduced during the pandemic.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a charity tackling poverty in the UK, has criticised the Government for not increasing the benefit in line with inflation.

A senior policy advisor at the charity, Iain Porter, said: “With inflation nearing double digits, benefits were only uprated by 3.1 per cent, their lowest in real terms in 40 years.”

“We already know of parents skipping meals so their children can eat, families using a single lightbulb to limit electricity use, and cutting back on showers to save water.”

Along with charities such as the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, the Child Poverty Action Group and the Trussell Trust, Citizens Advice are now calling on the government to act urgently to increase benefits, and keep increasing them in line with inflation, so that those on the lowest incomes can avoid destitution.

"One-off payments via the Household Support Fund may solve a short term problem, but the inadequacy of benefit payments is a much more serious, long term problem, especially for people who can't work due to ill health," Joanna added. "The government must take on board how serious the situation is and take action before winter comes."

A spokesman for the DWP said: “Universal Credit provides a vital safety net to 5.6m people and we want everyone to get the support to which they’re entitled.

“We recognise the pressures on the cost of living and we are doing what we can to help, including spending £22 billion across the next financial year to support people with energy bills and cut fuel duty."

