Morecambe pub’s happy New Year for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and patrons of Westgate pub The William Mitchell ensured the New Year couldn’t get off to a better start for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by handing over a donation of £800 to the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They raised the majority of the funds through a Christmas market, which transformed part of the pub’s main bar into a grotto.

The bar was also used for a fundraising wreath-making class that was given by Emily, of Forever Flowers by Emily, of Nelson Street, Morecambe. Together the two events raised around £500, which was then boosted over the festive period by a hamper raffle and football card games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation takes the total amount raised by The William Mitchell’s staff and patrons over the last decade or so since they began supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation to an incredible £37,176.90!

Landlady Tricia (right) and her daughter Maria King, a teaching assistant at Westgate Primary School, with The William’s Mitchell’s certificate of thanks from Rosemere Cancer Foundation, showing the pub has raised more than £37,000 for the charity over the last 10 years or so

Pub landlady Tricia Ulyatt said: “We are very grateful to our staff and customers for so generously getting behind our support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation. As a community pub, our ethos is to give back by supporting local charities that make a difference to the lives of those in our area.

“Thank you to florist Emily, Mr and Mrs Claus, Dani from BespokebyDani, who created the grotto balloon displays, our staff for contributing towards the take home presents for children visiting Mr and Mrs Claus, our market traders and shoppers, our wreath-makers and everyone who visited us over the festive period. You all helped to make Christmas and New Year so special in many ways.”

Sharon Robinson, fundraising assistant for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, who received the pub’s donation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Tricia, her husband and landlord Steve, daughter Maria and all of the pub’s staff and patrons for their fantastic continued support. The pub really is at the heart of its community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

User (UGC) Submitted

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation and how to volunteer, visit www.rosemere.org.uk