Middleshaw Hills Summer Fair Raises Funds for Global Education

Middleshaw Hills care home in Clitheroe welcomed the community to its much-anticipated Summer Fair on Saturday 17th August, with residents, families, and locals enjoying a lively day of fun and entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was filled with activities, including games, stalls, live music from local duo Amethyst Acoustic, a BBQ, sweetie cart, and an ice cream van.

Handmade crafts created by Middleshaw Hills residents proved especially popular, with items such as air plants, dried flower bookmarks, and origami birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Clitheroe businesses also played a big part in the day, running their own stalls and generously donating raffle prizes, such as a night in a luxury lodge, and a tasting meal for two at Kaji in Manchester.

Sponge Throwing at Middleshaw Hills

Thanks to the fantastic support of the community, the raffle has raised over £300 so far in aid of Barrow Primary School’s fundraising efforts for the Bethany Project, which is supporting the construction of a library block at a girls’ secondary school in Tanzania.

87-year-old resident Mike Haworth said, ‘It was a great day and luckily the weather pulled through. My family came along to enjoy the fun.’

Charlotte Pardon, General Manager at Middleshaw Hills, added, “We are absolutely thrilled with how our Summer Fair turned out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was wonderful to see the whole community come together, enjoy themselves, and raise money for such an important cause. We’re so grateful to everyone who came along and supported the event.”

Middleshaw Hill’s raffle in aid of the Bethany Project remains open throughout August.

Middleshaw Hill’s raffle in aid of the Bethany Project remains open throughout August. To purchase tickets, please visit the home on Whalley Road, Barrow, Clitheroe, BB7 9GB.

For more information about future events, call the team on 01200 613 256, email [email protected], or visit the Middleshaw Hills website.

Middleshaw Hills is designed to make a positive impact on everyone who lives in and visits the home. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, extensive communal spaces, and landscaped gardens, Middleshaw Hills offers an all-inclusive, ‘Crystal Clear’ care package - no hidden extras and no surprise bills.