Marie Curie is calling on the people of Morecambe to Paint it Yellow this summer by volunteering at their local Morrisons

Everyone deserves expert care and support at the end of life and that’s why Marie Curie, the UK’s leading end of life charity, is calling on the residents of Morecambe to support its Paint it Yellow fundraising activity at their local Morrisons store this summer.

Every five minutes, someone dies without the care they need. By giving up a few hours of your time to collect donations at your local Morrisons store, you can help the charity continue to help families get the best end of life care possible, whatever the illness, wherever they are.

The Morrisons Paint it Yellow fundraiser will help to raise much needed funds so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert support and hospice care in the comfort of home and via its information and support services.

This August, collections will be held at the Morrisons supermarket in Morecambefrom Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th and Thursday 21st to Sunday 24th August.

A typical two-hour collection shift raises £85. That’s enough to help fund almost four hours of expert nursing care or five calls to the Marie Curie Support Line, so every shift can make a real difference.

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Rylea Therrien-Jones, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Lancashire, said:

“We believe everyone deserves expert end of life care and support. Getting involved in the Paint it Yellow fundraiser and collecting at your local Morrisons is a brilliant and fun way to give back to our local community here in Morecambealso helping us provide a vital service to those in the final chapter of their lives.

“Volunteering is super simple, and our team will be on hand to support you throughout to make sure you have everything you need and ensure you have the best experience possible.

“By giving up your time to collect this August, you will be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from. If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.”

To find out more about how you can volunteer to collect contact your local Community Fundraiser, Rylea Therrien-Jones on 07515 134 905 and/or [email protected]

Marie Curie is Morrisons national charity partner, with a shared ambition to improve end of life care for local communities. Chosen from over 100 charities, Marie Curie is the UK's leading end of life charity. The new three-year partnership aims to raise £15 million.

If you’re living with a terminal illness or have been affected by dying, death and bereavement, Marie Curie can help. Visit www.mariecurie.org.uk or call the free Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309.

Whatever the illness, wherever you are, Marie Curie is with you to the end.