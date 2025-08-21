Lancaster’s Eventus Recruitment Group completes Cross Bay Walk raising over £1,200 for Sands

On Saturday 16 August 2025, three members of the Eventus Recruitment Group team – Amy Watson, Jo Hood and Richard Hatchett – successfully completed the renowned Cross Bay Walk from Arnside to Grange-over-Sands, raising over £1,200 for Sands, the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity.

The Cross Bay Walk is a challenging walk due to its shifting sands, hidden channels and fast-moving tides. Participants faced demanding conditions, including wading through knee-deep waters and slippery mud, before reaching the finish line. Throughout the challenge, the walkers were supported by colleagues at Eventus Recruitment who provided vital encouragement at the start and finish lines.

Amy Watson, Director of the Eventus Recruitment Group and Cross Bay walker commented: “We are proud to have raised vital funds for Sands. The generosity of everyone who donated made a huge difference, and we are so grateful for the support. Sands is a hugely important charity, offering bereavement support to families, funding life-saving research, and working to reduce the loss of babies.”

Managing Director of Eventus Recruitment Group, Siobhan Courtney, added: “We are incredibly proud of Amy, Jo and Richard for their commitment to completing such a difficult challenge. Their determination and the generous donations from our community have raised vital funds for a charity that provides invaluable support to families. This reflects the values of care, compassion and community that underpin everything we do at Eventus Recruitment Group.”

Amy, Jo and Richard in the middle of the Cross Bay Walk

The funds raised will go directly to supporting Sands’ mission, helping families through bereavement and contributing to research that aims to save babies’ lives. Sands is Eventus Recruitment’s Charity of the Year, nominated by their Recruitment Consultants who specialise in legal, finance, financial planning and mortgage recruitment.