Lancaster colleagues rise to challenge to raise £1.2k for charity
Amy Watson, Jo Hood and Richard Hatchett – all members of the Eventus Recruitment Group team – successfully completed the Cross Bay Walk from Arnside to Grange-over-Sands.
The trio raised more than £1,200 for Sands pregnancy and baby loss charity after undertaking the challenging walk during which they had to wade through knee-deep waters and slippery mud before reaching the finish line.
Colleagues from White Cross-based Eventus also turned out to give vital encouragement at the start and finish lines.
“The generosity of everyone who donated made a huge difference and we are so grateful for the support,” said Amy.
"Sands is a hugely important charity offering bereavement support to families, funding life-saving research and working to reduce the loss of babies.”
Managing Director, Siobhan Courtney, added: “We are incredibly proud of Amy, Jo and Richard for their commitment to completing such a difficult challenge.”