Colleagues from a Lancaster recruitment firm crossed the Sands to raise money for a vital charity.

Amy Watson, Jo Hood and Richard Hatchett – all members of the Eventus Recruitment Group team – successfully completed the Cross Bay Walk from Arnside to Grange-over-Sands.

The trio raised more than £1,200 for Sands pregnancy and baby loss charity after undertaking the challenging walk during which they had to wade through knee-deep waters and slippery mud before reaching the finish line.

Colleagues from White Cross-based Eventus also turned out to give vital encouragement at the start and finish lines.

Amy, Jo and Richard during the Cross Bay Walk.

“The generosity of everyone who donated made a huge difference and we are so grateful for the support,” said Amy.

"Sands is a hugely important charity offering bereavement support to families, funding life-saving research and working to reduce the loss of babies.”

Managing Director, Siobhan Courtney, added: “We are incredibly proud of Amy, Jo and Richard for their commitment to completing such a difficult challenge.”