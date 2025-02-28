Lancaster City Council increases its Council Tax share by 3% average as 2025/26 budget is set

Lancaster City Council has increased its Council Tax share by 3% on average.

Lancaster City Council agreed its budget for 2025/26 at a meeting at Morecambe Town Hall this week.

Councillors voted through the budget on Wednesday evening, approving an average Council Tax increase of 2.99%.

This means Band D residents will have to pay £264.30 to Lancaster City Council for the year, or £5.08 a week.

As 80% of the district's homes are in the lowest bands (A to C), the actual increase will be lower for most households.

The council has also agreed to continue 100% Council Tax Support benefit for those on the lowest incomes, one of a minority of local authorities in England to do so.

Like many local authorities, the city council has to deal with increases in its operating costs, along with higher interest rates, and a real-terms cut in core funding from the Government.

Following months of work by officers and councillors, a balanced budget has been achieved for 2025/26 without use of reserves.

Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox, cabinet member with responsibility for finance, said: “As with all public services, the city council remains under pressure financially but is determined to protect the vital services it provides for the community. “With those significant challenges in mind I can be satisfied that we have delivered a balanced budget, maintained the range of our services and external grants, and ensured that we can continue to invest in the future of our district. “A majority of councillors supported the £27m (which includes over £6m of external funding) programme of capital investment in 2025/26. The programme includes replacement of half of the refuse collection vehicle fleet in order to maintain reliability of service; investment in the council’s existing assets to reduce operating costs; and in new assets to generate new long-term income streams for the council.”

COUNCIL TAX

The city council's share of Council Tax makes up 11 per cent of the overall bill, which also includes payments to Lancashire County Council, the police and fire authorities, and parish councils such as Morecambe Town Council.

Council tax Band D Property charges for 2025/26:

Lancashire County Council £1,735.79 (4.99% rise)

Lancashire Police & Crime £277.40 (5.32% rise)

Lancaster City Council £264.30 (2.99% rise)

Lancashire Fire Authority £89.73 (5.90% rise)

In addition, residents living in areas with a parish council pay an additional precept to their parish council.