Lancaster City Council calls for support for residents in light of rising energy bills

Green councillor Joanna Young proposed a motion, passed by full council on Wednesday, signalling councillors' concerns over the rising cost of energy bills.

Seconded by Eco Socialist councillor for John O'Gaunt ward Faye Penny, the motion called on the council to recognise that increasing bills will affect residents, especially those on the lowest incomes, and agreed to write to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, calling for action.

Following research and recommendations from Citizens Advice and the Resolution Foundation, the motion asked for a one-off energy support grant to be paid via the benefits system to those on the lowest incomes.

Coun Joanna Young.

It also called for an increase to benefit rates by six per cent instead of the proposed 3.1 per cent, which would in effect restore the £20 cut to Universal Credit which came into effect in October. It would also increase the incomes of those on 'legacy' benefits.

The motion also called for an increase and extension of the Warm Homes Discount next year so that more people can get help, and it called on the Government to spread the cost of supplier failures which will reduce the cost to all consumers.

Coun Young, who is city councillor representing Scotforth West, said: "With a 5.4 per cent inflation rate, food prices rising, energy prices rising and a cut to National Insurance on the horizon, many of our residents will be really worried about paying their bills. For some people we know that it will mean a choice between heating and eating, and we just don't think that's right in one of the richest countries in the world."

"I'm really delighted that this motion has been passed - it's important that residents know that councillors share their concerns and I'm grateful to all those councillors who joined in the debate. Officers are working hard to help people where they can, but there's only so much they can do. The government must act to make it easier for people to get by."