Home care specialist donates £4K to two children's charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For the second year running, Alcedo Care Group has donated £4,000 to two children’s charities, helping many families facing difficult circumstances in Lancaster, as well as across the North of England and North Wales this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With family values at the heart of Alcedo Care and with local communities very much at the core of the home care specialist company, supporting those in need and providing a helping hand, particularly during the festive season, was a key priority this month.

Supporting both Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Alcedo Care purchased over 1,000 gifts with the £4,000 donation for children of all ages, kick starting the company’s charity toy collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 23 branches, including Preston, Blackburn, Lancaster and Blackpool, the Alcedo team encouraged each other and clients to also buy an extra toy this year, with additional items donated to the two charities. Each of the 23 branches acted as a drop off point too, so the general public were able to get involved too.

L to R Rachel Pendleton, Olivia Cartwright, Adam Garvey, Santa, Rosalina Lobo, Matthew Hoy, Fay Hudson and Kate O'Donnell

A huge team effort, Alcedo staff from Head Office as well as from each of the branches got involved with the planning and implementation of the Christmas campaign, the promotion fo which started mid-November. Over the course of the last month, thousands of miles have been travelled by the Alcedo team, bringing a Christmas grotto to local communities across the region as they collected toys, toiletries, games and gadgets.

Heavily involved in all aspects was Adam Garvey, Group Events Manager at Alcedo Care. He comments: “To be able to donate in excess of 1,500 gifts to Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, supporting their Christmas appeals, is a superb achievement. It really was a team effort, starting with the company’s generous donation of £4,000, followed by the involvement of staff from all branches as well as Head Office.

With our Christmas grotto and Santa out and about too, we were able to collect even more items, which really added to the total amount donated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Boardman, managing director at Alcedo Care, adds: “As a family-owned company we are proud that family values remain paramount and run through everything we do. Watching staff come together to support those in need in the local communities where we have branches and beyond has been incredibly uplifting, and I am delighted the company’s donation has helped.

“I am so proud of the whole Alcedo team; they have played a crucial part in supporting the charities as they help families and bring smiles to faces of thousands of children on Christmas Day.”

Rosalina Lobo, Charity Manager at Cash for Kids, concludes: “Thank you so much to Adam and the Alcedo Care team in Lancashire who have supported our Mission Christmas appeal for three years running. We are really grateful for their continued support and gift donations.

“We rely on the generosity of our local community and businesses to help achieve our goal of helping to provide gifts for local disadvantaged children and young people to open on Christmas Day that would otherwise have nothing. So, the support shown by Alcedo Care is invaluable to us. They understand and are passionate about the cause. Together we can make Christmas magical for local children to help them feel special, seen and not excluded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rated one of the Top 20 Large Home Care Groups, multi award winning Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.

Alongside its geographical expansion plans, the family-owned Group is continually expanding its portfolio of quality home care services with a particular emphasis on complex care, mental health, live-in care, children’s services and young person’s crisis management residential homes. For further information, please visit www.alcedocare.co.uk.