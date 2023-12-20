Gypsy King Tyson Fury claims to pay more tax than all of Morecambe - can this be right?

Tyson Fury has made a stunning claim about the amount of tax he pays.

Speaking to iFL TV, the heavyweight superstar claimed that pays more tax than the whole of Morecambe where he lives.

He said: "Here's an interesting fact, I pay more tax than the whole of Morecambe combined.

"That's an interesting fact, innit....that's shocking, innit."

Tyson Fury. Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

He added: "There's probably about 40,000 people there, in Morecambe and Lancaster. So probably in Morecambe there's about 20,000."

So, can this be right?

According to a recent article in The Sun, Fury is worth a total of around £130m.

That is on top of his three fights against Deontay Wilder, the third fight landing him around £22m. The Gypsy King also made £12m from his single WWE appearance, when he was victorious over Braun Strowman.

And his earnings aren't limited to the ring, he's also had his own Netflix show, is an author and he has his own energy drink.

It's not known exactly how much he's earned in 2023, or how he receives payment - whether it is taken through a company or directly – and what per centage tax he pays.

But in a row with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton in 2021, Fury told the Daily Mail: "Unlike Lewis Hamilton I live and pay taxes which went up to £9 million last year."

What about Morecambe?

According to Jooble, the average full time salary in Morecambe is £21,833.

The Lancaster and Morecambe Labour Market Intelligence Report said that there are 91,300 people of working age (16-64 year olds) in Lancaster and Morecambe, 63.3 per cent of the total population.

Around a third of those live in Morecambe - 32,758 according to the last census - making approximately 20,700 of working age of you use the 63.3 per cent rule.

In 2020 Morecambe Town Council said that of those economically active the town, 92 per cent are employed. That makes an employed population of 19,044.

If all of those people worked full time for the average Morecambe salary, they'd each be paying income tax of £1,850.80 per year.