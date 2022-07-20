Blackpool Tower was bought in 1998 for £74million, so it would be worth around £100m today - the winner could snap it up and still have £95m in the bank!

Euromillions: Here are 10 things the lucky £195m lottery winner could spend their money on in Lancashire

A lucky winner scooped a staggering £195million in Tuesday’s record-breaking Euromillions draw - the country’s biggest ever National Lottery jackpot.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 3:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 3:30 pm

The win makes the lucky winner richer than the singer Adele, but probably not as tuneful!

Here are some of the things they could spend their money on in Lancashire ...

1. A new house

This is the most expensive house in Lancashire for sale on Zoopla at £3,750,000. Set in 12 acres of land, Ashley Hall in Thornton Cleveleys boasts 15 bedrooms, four double garages, a stable and three paddocks amongst other things

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. A Supercar

This is the most expensive Supercar for sale in Lancashire and can be found at Amari Motors in Preston. It's a 4.6 litre Porsche 918 and comes in at £1,225,995

Photo: Amari Motors

Photo Sales

3. Many, many, many rides

The winner could afford to go to Blackpool Pleasure Beach a staggering five million times with their winnings at £39 per ticket

Photo: Alizada Studios - stock.adobe.co

Photo Sales

4. Donkey rides - millions of them!

A donkey ride on Blackpool beach costs around £3, so the winner could afford an eye-watering 65 million rides

Photo: Debu55y - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
LancashireNational LotteryAdele
Next Page
Page 1 of 3