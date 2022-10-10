Here’s everything you need to know about the discount … Do I have to apply for the energy bills discount? No. The discount is automatic. If you get a message asking for your bank details it could be from a scammer. You can report messages you think are suspicious here. How will I get the money? If you pay by direct debit, the discount will be automatically applied to your monthly household electricity bill for 6 months starting in October 2022. It will either come in the form of a reduction to your monthly direct debit amount or a refund to your bank account following the monthly direct debit collection. How much will come off my bills each month? You’ll get £66 off your bills in October and November and £67 off your bills in December, January, February and March. What if I have a traditional prepayment meter? You will be sent vouchers via text, email or post for the discount that you will need to redeem at a top-up point. Your supplier will tell you where to redeem them, for example at a Post Office branch or a PayPoint shop. Payzone outlets are unable to accept the vouchers. What if I have a smart prepayment meter? The discount will be credited directly to your smart prepayment meter in the first week of each month. What happens if I pay by debit or credit card? Your discount will be automatically applied as a credit to your account in the first week of each month. The credit will appear as it would if you had made a payment. Is there any other financial help I could get? For more information, including other help you could get, visit gov.uk