Cosy Homes' summer roadshow kicks off at the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show

Lancaster residents struggling with rising energy costs will be able to access free, expert advice on cutting their household fuel bills at a series of summer events across the county.

The Cosy Homes in Lancashire team start their roadshow at The Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show from Friday 18th July – Sunday 20th July at Salesbury Hall, Ribchester.

Free energy advice and eligibility checks will be available at the drop in sessions across the county, as cost-of-living pressures continue. The drop-in advice sessions continue until 17th September 2025, when the team set up at the Health & Wellbeing Event, Blackpool FC Stadium.

Cosy Homes in Lancashire, the council-run not-for-profit scheme, will be attending a number of local shows and community events, where residents can speak to their team of energy advisors and receive personalised guidance on making their homes warmer whilst reducing their heating costs.

Little Van of Warm

The scheme’s single mission is simple: make every house in the county warmer, greener and cheaper to heat. Residents attending the events can receive a free eligibility check to unlock funding for home improvements that could dramatically reduce their heating bills.

Cosy Homes in Lancashire’s advisors assess each property and then unlock the right mix of funding, grants and practical help. This includes heating upgrades from air source heat pumps and high heat retention storage heaters, with many installations fully funded under the government’s ECO4 or ECO Flex programmes.

The scheme also provides insulation top-ups including loft, cavity or internal wall insulation, as well as underfloor and “room in roof” treatments for older terraces. Qualifying households can add solar panels or hot water heat pump cylinders, slashing electric bills in the process.

Additional support includes LED lighting swaps, smart heating controls and even external door upgrades to keep draughts at bay. The Little Van of Warm, Cosy Homes in Lancashire’s roving handyman service, installs quick win measures including draught proofing, radiator reflectors and hot water tank jackets entirely free for households with income below £36,000, those over 70, or anyone receiving means-tested benefits.

Automatic qualification applies if someone in the household claims Universal Credit, Pension Credit or five other common benefits, but many more residents qualify on low income, health or age grounds.

Even residents who don’t qualify for funding can benefit from the scheme’s Greener Homes in Lancashire service, allowing residents to upgrade their home with help from our Lancashire based expert installers.

Andrea Howe, Energy Efficiency & Affordable Warmth Officer at Cosy Homes in Lancashire, said: “Our golden rule is that cost should never be the barrier to comfort in your home. Whether you rent or own a home, including park homes, we’ll find a route to help.”

The scheme is run on a not-for-profit basis by local councils and is open to all Lancashire residents regardless of their housing situation.

Where to visit the Cosy Homes team:

Friday 18th July – 20th July, The Royal Agricultural Show, Salesbury Hall, Ribchester

Saturday 2nd August 2025 - Garstang Show, Off Green Lane East, Garstang (Wyre)

Tuesday 5th August 2025 - Big Food Truck Event, North Stand Community Hub – Blackpool FC Stadium

Monday 18th August 2025 - Poem & Children’s Activity for LBOW, Palatine Library, Blackpool

Tuesday 2nd September 2025 - Big Food Truck Event, North Stand Community Hub – Blackpool FC Stadium

Saturday 6th September 2025 - 2025 Lancashire Game & Country Festival, Woodacre Lodge Farm, Scorton (Wyre)

Sunday 7th September 2025 - Lancashire Game & Country Festival, Woodacre Lodge Farm, Scorton (Wyre)

Wednesday 17th September 2025 - Health & Wellbeing Event, Blackpool FC Stadium

More information is available at https://www.chil.uk.com/