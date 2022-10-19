With energy bills climbing and the cost of food also soaring, home owners and renters in Lancashire and across the UK are struggling to make ends meet.

But there is help available on top of the Energy Discount Scheme and Cost of Living payments in the form of the Government’s Warm Home Discount Scheme.

If you’re eligible you will receive £150 this winter off your electricity bill.

Here’s everything you need to know about the scheme …

What is the Warm Home Discount Scheme?

It’s a one-off £150 payment off your electricity bill to help over the winter months.

Would I get the money or would it be deducted from my bill?

The money is not paid to you - it’s a one-off discount on your electricity bill.

When is it paid?

It is paid between October 2022 and March 2023.

Who is eligible for the payment and how do I apply?

There are different ways to qualify for the Warm Home Discount Scheme depending on where you live.

If you live in England you qualify if you either:

Get the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit – more information and how to apply here.

Are on a low income and have high energy costs – more information and how to apply here.

You can still qualify for the discount if you use a pre-pay or pay-as-you-go electricity meter.

Your electricity supplier can tell you how you’ll get the discount if you’re eligible, for example a voucher you can use to top up your meter.

Which energy suppliers are taking part in the scheme?

You can find a full list of suppliers taking part here.

What measures can I take to reduce my energy bills?

Avoid drying clothes on your radiators - this lowers the quantity of heat released by the radiators, so the boiler has to run for longer to achieve the same room temperature, which in turn uses more fuel.

Keep furniture away from radiators - the foam in upholstered furniture is an effective heat insulator and prevents it getting into your room.

Draw the curtains - especially at night, to keep the warmth in and the cold out.

Tuck your curtains behind the radiators.

Insulate your door furniture - fit covers for your letter boxes and keyholes.

Fit a chimney balloon - if you have an open fireplace and it’s not being used, consider placing a chimney balloon in it.

Seal any drafts around windows and doors with sealing strips.

