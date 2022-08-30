We published a list of side hustles back in May which you can find here
And here are 12 more you could try – some of them take no time to set-up, while others require a few hours of spare time and others a specific skill.
1. Start a YouTube channel
YouTube can be very lucrative if you start a channel and get enough subscribers. If you're knowledgeable in a particular field consider creating a YouTube channel to help people. Once you reach a certain number of subscribers you will start earning money. It may take some time to grow your channel but if you're videos are good enough and offer insight it could be quicker than you think to earn some extra cash.
2. Pet sitting
People always need pet sitters, particularly when they go on holiday - let your neighbours know you are available, it could bring you some extra cash.
3. Dog walking
Though there are many people who dog walk for a living, you may be able to pick up some work from friends and neighbours. Set up a facebook group for your neighbourhood and offer your services or pop a flyer through your neighbours' doors.
4. Become a delivery driver for Amazon
There are lots of delivery driver jobs available and you could earn some extra money in your spare time delivering for Amazon. Check out Amazon Flex on how to get started.
