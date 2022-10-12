Employers in certain sectors, particularly retail and hospitality, always need extra help at Christmas – here are some of the jobs we found in Lancashire …

Santa – Preston – Dobbies Garden Centres

Job description: We would like to hear from those who love the spirit of Christmas to wear the special red suit, and deliver the magic of Christmas to our customers of all ages. As Santa, and alongside your team of elves, you will be responsible for creating memorable visits by talking to children within one of our magical grottos. In addition Santa will meet with family groups at our breakfast and team events in our restaurants. Flexible shifts throughout the week including weekends. Between 8 - 30 hours per week.

There are plenty of jobs available in Lancashire around the Christmas period

Santa's Elf – Preston – Ribby Hall Village

Job description: Share the Magic this Christmas and join our team in Winter Wonderland! Santa is looking for a team of friendly and enthusiastic Elves to help with our remarkable Winter Wonderland! Our Spectacular Christmas Grotto is visited by large numbers of children and their parents every year to absorb the magic and enchantment of Christmas, fulfilling their dream of meeting our very own Santa and his Elves. The positions are temporary from October 25 until January 2, 2023.

Would you make a good Father Christmas?

Christmas Mail Sorter - Preston – Royal Mail

Job description: Mr & Mrs Claus are looking for helpers in our Royal Mail centres! We need dedicated and motivated individuals to work with us this Christmas to make sure all the letters and packages get to everyone in time for the big day! You’ll be part of a big team of helpers, all working together to ensure the job is done on time. We have lots of different shifts and times available so you can find the right shift for you, we do need you to be available for the whole time, as there’s lots of work to do. Salary £11.99 - £17.71 per hour.

Christmas Retail Assistant - Preston – DCK Group

Job description: DCK is one of the world’s leading fashion jewellery companies working with many well-known retailers including M&S, Matalan, Tesco, Next, Boots and more! We are currently growing rapidly and opening more new business in the coming months and looking for experienced Retail Assistants to join us over the festive period on a temporary basis.

We currently have an opportunity available for 16 hours per week in Preston and surrounding local areas in your zone up to 30 minutes travel via car. Pay rate is £9.50 per hour.

Christmas Temp Sales Assistant - Preston – Fooyasylum

Job description: We are hiring for Christmas Temporary Sales Assistants to join one of our exciting stores based in Preston. There’s an established team in place, and you will be working directly with them to help create the best customer shopping experience possible at one of our busiest times of year. Footasylum is a business that believes in our front-end retail staff.

Temporary Christmas Sales Associate – Preston – H Samuel

Job description: This is an opportunity to gain fantastic retail experience, learning quickly about our products and gaining some real jewellery expertise that you can share with customers. During Christmas, lots of customers come to our stores simply to browse - you’ll answer their questions, showcase our products and use your sales skills to help the team meet targets. The position is part time, upto 12 hours per week.

Christmas Sales Adviser – Preston – Superdrug

Job description: Passionate about beauty and health? Love talking to customers? If you're ready to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in, you'll have a great time at Superdrug working as a Sales Adviser. Working in one of our stores is fun and no two days are the same. Hard work, yes, but rewarding too, with great benefits and opportunities to progress. A Sales Adviser role is just the start! Upto £9.50 an hour - temporary contract.

Christmas Temp Sales Assistant – Blackpool – JACK & JONES

Job description: We are looking for an enthusiastic colleague that has a customer orientated mentality. Do you have a passion for menswear clothing? Do you find yourself constantly looking at the latest fashion trends? Come and work in the JACK & JONES shop in Blackpool as a Temporary Sales Assistant where you will have the opportunity to grow through inspiring training aimed at your development. Part time (8 hours) £10.53 - £12.58 per hour.

Christmas Sales Assistant – Blackpool – The Perfume Shop

Job description: Want to be part of something special and give our customers a Christmas to remember? We’re looking for Christmas Sales Assistants in our stores and want somebody like you.

If you’re full of talent, passion, and spark, The Perfume Shop is the place to be. You’ll work with our store teams, greet customers and deliver a first-class customer experience; demonstrate products, and assist customers using your product knowledge; assist with wrapping gifts, adding ribbons and engraving; take payments and process transactions quickly and attentively. Contracted hours: 8 – Fixed-term contract until January 7, 2023.

Christmas Team Member – Blackpool – Belle Vue

Job description: As a Team Member at the Belle Vue , you will become a master of all trades. Your warm welcome, excellent service and great food will be the reason guests keep coming through our doors! You’ll thrive in a fast-paced environment, helping out front and in the kitchen. You’ll always pull together as a team because it’s the people that make it all worthwhile.

Join us at Sizzling Pub & Grill the UK’s most loved value pub brand. With generous portions, sizzling skillets and bags of community spirit. If you’ve got sizzling skills, we want to hear from you. The position is full time.

Christmas Customer Advisor – Lytham St Annes – Boots

Job description: Joining us as a Christmas Customer Advisor is a great opportunity, whether it’s your first job and you’re looking to gain some valuable experience, or you have a passion for retail and you’re looking for a new challenge. Whilst this is a temporary contract, there could be the potential for a permanent role later on depending on the opportunities in your local area, so it could be the start of a new career with us. Salary £10.50 - £15.38 per hour.