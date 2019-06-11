Modern barn conversion with period features in great location

If you picture yourself in a stylish barn conversion with views, in a semi-rural location, then this property could be for you. Within walking or cycling distance of the University, this three double-bedroom home is modern with period features. The property boasts a multi-fuel stove, newly refurbished kitchen and bathroom and an enclosed rear garden with shrubs, plants and flowers, stone walls, terracing and steps. Communal gardens with garden furniture are ideal for families. The accommodation comprises: entrance hallway with cloakroom/WC, open plan lounge and dining room, a fitted kitchen, three bedrooms (master with en-suite shower room) and family bathroom. Early viewing is recommended.