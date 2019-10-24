Milestones restored to their former glory

Two milestones dating back to the 1820s near Settle have been restored.

They are on the B6480 at Buck Haw Brow and near Anley Hall and were originally installed when the route was the Keighley to Kendal turnpike, built in 1753.

Anley Hall milestone (after restoration). courtesy of Settle Town Council.

The milestones were restored by J Mortimer Fabrications Ltd at their workshop in Kirkby Lonsdale with Ribblesdale farmer Malcom Campbell volunteer ring to help by using his farm’s telehandler to remove one of the milestones.

Following the restoration work, they were returned to their original locations in September.

The project was part of Stories in Stone, a scheme of conservation and community projects in the Ingleborough area.

Largely funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to National Lottery players, the scheme is managed by the Ingleborough Dales Landscape Partnership and led by Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.

Chris Lodge, Stories in Stone Project Officer, said: “The milestones look really good! Built heritage features like these add a lot to the local character of the area and contribute to a sense of place.

“Last year, all of the parishes in the Ingleborough area were invited to apply for funding to restore milestones and boundary markers but, unfortunately, we didn’t get much interest.

“I’d be very happy to hear from any parishes that are reconsidering applying. It would be great to see more of these historical features restored.”

The deadline for new applications is January 7.

Stories in Stone comes to its conclusion next year and so this will be the last opportunity for parishes to get a grant.

Funding is limited and projects will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Depending on the demand, grant funding could cover up to 90% of the restoration costs, with the parish council contributing the balance.

The project was managed by Settle Town Council.

Town Mayor Cllr Daniele Balsamini added: “The Town Council are proud to be a partner in bringing the milestones back into full use, continuing the tradition of milestones leading the way to the community of Settle.”

For further information contact Chris Lodge on 015242 51002 or chris.lodge@ydmt.org.