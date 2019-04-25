Memories of Morecambe entertainment plea

Morecambe Heritage has recently been awarded a Heritage Lottery Grant to develop and stage an exhibition of entertainments in Morecambe.

The group is looking for anyone with a personal memory or artefacts they would like to share.

This can be related to any type of entertainment staged in Morecambe, from watching Punch and Judy or a donkey ride on the beach, listening to Harold Graham play the organ at the bandstand arena, dancing at the various ballrooms, watching variety or up and coming pop stars, watching a beauty competition, going to the fair, playing on the slot machines, swimming at the super swimming stadium; it doesn’t matter- they are all valuable memories, irrespective of whether you were a local, or on holiday.

Or perhaps you were in a show, or helped to stage a show? Whatever it was, the group would like to hear about it. Please contact Morecambe Heritage, based at 29 Admiralty Parade, in the Arndale Centre. Email David Evans at davidhevans@btconnect.com, or use mail@morecambeheritage.co.uk, Facebook message @morecambeheritagecentre, or telephone 01524 931461.

The physical exhibition will consist of memorabilia, artefacts, such as old photographs, film, or objects, in fact anything which represents entertainments in Morecambe.

People’s memories will be recorded and used to create short video clips for people to enjoy.

Sixty years ago this summer, Morecambe was alive with camera crews, equipment and big name actors. They were filming an adaptation of John Osborne’s play ‘The Entertainer’

Many of the actors came from London or Manchester, but a few were locals, including Thora Hird. Most of the bit part actors came from Morecambe.

Morecambe Heritage’ exhibition about ‘The Entertainer’ will celebrate making the film here in Morecambe, but will also celebrate the local unknown stars of the film.

If you have memories of that, particularly if you were a bit part actor,they would also love to hear from you.

The exhibition will be launched at 11am on May 4, at unit 29, The Arndale Centre, where special guests include two bit-part actors who appeared in the film.

Part of the film will be shown. The exhibition is free.