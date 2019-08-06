Dancing at the Make my Day! 2019 event.

Make my day! festival in Morecambe was a huge success: pictures from the event

Make My Day! 2019 - The Exchange Creative Community’s free artist-led festival of making, performance and creativity - once again saw thousands of people come together in Morecambe’s West End Gardens to make, build, hammer, draw, paint, play and have bags of fun.

The family festival of inventive capers provided visitors with an amazing array of activities to try their hand at; over the course of the afternoon thousands of marvelous creations were made - and proudly taken home.

Children enjoying the activities at Make my Day! 2019.

1. Crafts at the festival in Morecambe

Make my Day! creative activities.

2. Looking at artwork made on the day

Make my Day! 2019 enjoying the creative activities on offer.

3. Woodwork at Make my Day!

Children enjoying painting at the Make my Day! 2019 event.

4. Painting on a wall at the festival

