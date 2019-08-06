Make my day! festival in Morecambe was a huge success: pictures from the event

The family festival of inventive capers provided visitors with an amazing array of activities to try their hand at; over the course of the afternoon thousands of marvelous creations were made - and proudly taken home.

1. Crafts at the festival in Morecambe Children enjoying the activities at Make my Day! 2019. Beki Melrose ugc Buy a Photo

2. Looking at artwork made on the day Make my Day! creative activities. Beki Melrose ugc Buy a Photo

3. Woodwork at Make my Day! Make my Day! 2019 enjoying the creative activities on offer. Beki Melrose ugc Buy a Photo

4. Painting on a wall at the festival Children enjoying painting at the Make my Day! 2019 event. Beki Melrose ugc Buy a Photo

View more