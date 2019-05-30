Lancaster woman completes zip line challenge for charity

A Lancaster woman who had lymphoma tackled the world’s fastest zip line to raise funds for others with the condition.

Natalie Tighe took on the world’s fastest – and Europe’s longest – zip line for Lymphoma Action.

She joined more than 20 other people at Zip World in Penrhyn Quarry on Velocity 2 - whizzing through the air above breathtaking views at speeds of over 100mph.

Natalie, who had her last treatment for lymphoma 15 months ago, said: “I feel so lucky to be here today.

“My zip line experience was amazing!

“Something that I would recommend and the best feeling of feeling alive!”

Amongst the ‘zippers’ were other people who, like Natalie, have had a lymphoma diagnosis.

They were joined by friends and family members of people with the condition; Clinical Nurse Specialists (CNS) who support patients with lymphoma and Lymphoma Action Support Group attendees.

They all have one thing in common: they want to ensure that everyone affected by the condition has the best possible information, support, treatment and care.

With a new case being diagnosed every 27 seconds in the UK, lymphoma is the fifth most common cancer

It affects the infection-fighting cells of the immune system and it’s a complex condition with over 60 sub-types.

It can be hard to diagnose because the symptoms – a lump in the neck, armpit or groin; feeling exhausted for no reason; unexplained weight loss; night sweats; itching without a rash – can often be confused with other healthissues.

Lymphoma Action, which was founded by patients in 1986, is the only UK charity dedicated to the condition and relies on the generosity of people like these brave zippers to keep supporting people living with lymphoma.

Every year, more than 19,500 new cases of lymphoma are identified in the UK alone, making it the UK’s fifth most common cancer.

Around 125,000 people are currently living with lymphoma.

Lymphoma is the most common cancer in teenagers and young adults.

To find out more about lymphoma, visit www.lymphoma-action.org.uk

To sponsor Natalie, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/natalie-tighe3