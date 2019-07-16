Lancaster Italian restaurant taken over by former owner

A Lancaster restaurant has been taken over by a former owner.

Molly’s, in Church Street, is being run again by Mike Wilcock, owner from 2014 to 2016, who has returned with big plans and big changes.

Working with manager Tom Laycock, Mr Wilcock has overseen a big refurbishment project.

He said: “I closed the place immediately and a team of us worked all day every day for three weeks to breathe new life into the place. We’ve revamped everything. It’s looking fantastic now.”

Tom said “I’m absolutely delighted with it. I wake up feeling proud to be manager of Molly’s now. We’ve worked so hard getting the place to where it is, we’ve also completely overhauled the menu and every dish has been scrutinised. We want the food to be at least as good as the dining space. Lancaster is a brilliant city that’s starting to be talked about across the North West, we want Molly’s to be right at the top of the tree for people seeking really good quality, casual dining in the city centre. “

Molly’s is now described as an American Italian restaurant with freshly made pasta dishes, stone baked pizzas working alongside ribs, steaks, burgers and more fine dining options. Molly’s re-opened on July 8.