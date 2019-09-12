Lancashire's real ale scene is on the up, according to new good pub guide

The region’s independent pub and brewery scene is booming, according to a widely-respected new guide.

The Good Beer Guide 2020, from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) says 11 new breweries, from Ulverston to Skelmersdale, and Lancaster to Rochdale, have been established in the region in the last year.

Inside the Accidental Brewery, in Lancaster

There are 121 Lancashire pubs listed in the 2020 guide, with 35 of those being new entries this year.

Meanwhile, the Swan with Two Necks, a pub in Pendleton, near Clitheroe, has made it into the next stage of the competition to be named CAMRA’s Pub of the Year.

A former CAMRA National Pub of the Year 2014 and a recipient of many other local and national awards, the Swan With Two Necks is popular with locals and visitors alike, offering regularly changing ales and home-cooked food.

It will now compete in the next round of the competition, hoping to be named one of four finalists – and stay in with a chance of becoming the overall winner, to be revealed in February 2020.

The Good Beer Guide, which reviews over 4,500 pubs across the UK, has been labelled the definitive real ale drinkers’ guide. Compiled by thousands of independent volunteers, it helps identify significant trends and themes locally and nationally.

Tom Stainer, CAMRA’s chief executive said: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country.

“What makes the Guide unique is that all the entries are compiled and vetted by a huge volunteer team, based around the country. We work hard to ensure that all areas of the country are covered and, unlike with some competitor titles, inclusion in this book is dependent only on merit, not on payment.

“The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry. We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.”

The 11 new breweries in the region

• Langdale Brewing Co Ltd, Docker, near Kendal

• Logan Beck Brewing, Duddon Bridge, Furness

• Old Friends Brewery, Ulverston

• Old Vicarage Brewery, Walton, Cumbria

• Roa Island Brewing Co, Roa Island, Furness

• 4 Mice Brewery Ltd, Bolton-by-Bowland, Ribble Valley

• Accidental Brewery, Lancaster

• Clay Brew, Skelmersdale, West Lancashire

• Horner Bros Brewery, Lancaster

• Q Brew Brewing Co, Carnforth

• Strata Brewing Co, Whitworth, near Rochdale