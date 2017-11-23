Josh creates favourite tipple for competition

The bar manager at Tipple in Lancaster has made it through to the finals of a cocktail competition.
Josh Allen is one of 10 contenders in a cocktail competition organised by Jack Daniels UK called ‘Tennessee Calling’.
Entrants had to create a cocktail that focused on Entrepreneurialism, Creativity, consistency and Quality whilst using Jack Daniels Old No7 as a key ingredient.
Tipple Cocktails owner Patrick Hall said: “I’m immensely proud of Josh.”
Judging for the competition is on November 28 when three winners will be selected to travel to New York to work with industry mentors.
