Jessica beats off competition

A Warton girl’s cakes were named best in show at a food fair in Ingleton.

Jessica McLeavy, 11, wowed the judges with her Victoria sponge at a Junior Bake Off.

The event was held at Country Harvest which was holding its first ever food fair.

More than a dozen youngsters took part in the challenge to bake and decorate biscuits, cupcakes or a Victoria sponge.

Other events during the four-day event included a masterclass with MasterChef winner Irini Tzortzoglou, an evening with Great British Bake Off favourites Howard Middleton and Sandy Docherty, cocktail making, pie judging, sausage making, wine tasting with Dan Walker from EWGA wines in Carnforth and cheeses from Carron Lodge at Inglewhite.

Mike Clark, owner of Country Harvest, said: “It was a fantastic four days.”