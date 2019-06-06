Interactive map reveals most searched for people online from Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth

A comedian, an actress and a politician were the most searched for people on Wikipedia from the Lancaster district.

A People Map of the UK website replaces the names of cities and towns with the name of their “most Wikipedia’ed resident”, people born in, lived in, or connected to a place.

Jon Richardson

From Lancaster, comedian Jon Richardson, who is originally from the city, comes out on top, while from Morecambe it is actress and comedienne of the stage and screen, Thora Hird.

From Carnforth, former Tory politician and cabinet member Cecil Parkinson tops the polls, and from Settle, it’s chart-topping musician John Newman, who was born there.

Kate Ford, who played Tracy Barlow in TV soap Coronation Street is the top result for Kirkby Lonsdale, and radio DJ and music journalist Mary Ann Hobbs represents Garstang on Wikipedia.

Further afield, Michael Bisping is the top result for Clitheroe, Jenna Coleman for Blackpool, and Wade Barrett for Preston.

The interactive map.

Burnley has Sir Ian McKellan, Ulverston has Stan Laurel, Blackburn has Steve Pemberton, and Skipton has Ruzwana Bashir.

Even further afield, it’s The Beatles with Liverpool, the Bee Gees with Manchester, Ed Sheeran with Halifax, The Chuckle Brothers with Rotherham, Margaret Thatcher with Grantham, David Bowie with Brixton, and Freddie Mercury with Feltham.

The website, produced by The Pudding, says that the data was collected and processed using the “Wikipedia API”.

The period of collection was from July 2015 to May 2019, from English Wikipedia.

Cecil Parkinson

It says: “Person/city associations were based on the thousands of “People by city or town” pages on Wikipedia.

“The top person from each city was determined by using median pageviews (with a minimum of 1 year of traffic).

“We chose to include multiple occurrences for a single person because there is both no way to determine which is more accurate and people can “be from” multiple places.

You can access the website HERE.