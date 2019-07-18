Ingleton Gala takes place this Saturday, July 20 at the playing fields at Ingleton Community Centre.

Fancy dress and floats for the parade need to meet at the primary school at 11am and judging takes place at 11.30am.

The Gala Queen is Caitlin Ellershaw and she will be attended by Kathryn Robinson, Lottie Ellershaw, Minnie Trotter, Caitlin Ellershaw, Lucy Williams, Emily Gowland and Leila Stronach.

Page boy is Harley Brian.

There will be children’s sports, a bucking bronco, an inflatable obstacle course, bungee trampolines and bouncy castles.

It will also feature stalls manned by local organisations, as well as a mountain race for adults organised by Settle Harriers.

See Ingleton Gala 2019 on Facebook.