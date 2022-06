On the market for £1.45m with Miller Metcalfe, this five-bed detached home in Heath Charnock features a large entrance hallway, four reception rooms, a home study, a dining room with corner windows, an open-plan kitchen with central island and doors leading out to the rear garden, a utility room, a master bedroom with en suite, and a garden with extensive lawns, an ornamental pond, a summer house with decking, a patio with a pizza oven, and a garage. Take a look around...