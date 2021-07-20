Wonderful four-bed rural property with modern interior bathed in natural light on the market for £700,000
Beechwood is a proper countryside getaway.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 10:29 am
Updated
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 10:30 am
On the market for £700,000 with Forbes Estates, this Chorley home sits on a charming half-acre plot and features an entrance vestibule, an open-plan lounge and dining room with extra large full-width windows and a free-standing wood burner, a fitted kitchen overlooking a south-facing decked patio, and a master bedroom with private balcony and en suite. Take a look around...
