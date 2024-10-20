Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sun-drenched roof terrace is only part of the appeal of this amazing four-bedroomed house

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

With more than a faint whiff of coastal charm, and only a short distance from a beach, this newly renovated property has had a no-expenses-spared interior makeover to live up to its grand exterior.

Its roof terrace is accessible by three of the four bedrooms, and it overlooks the house's gorgeous garden, which is mainly lawned, but with a large patio for entertaining.

Out the front, its in-and-out driveway features two electric gates, and an enormous glazed entrance leads into a large hallway, with its kitchen, sitting room, and lounge leading off.

The en-suite bathroom has been trimmed in gold hues

Also on the huge ground floor is a study with a bay window, a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a children's playroom, a cloakroom, and a double garage.

On the first floor there are three further double bedrooms, with each having French doors to access the south-facing sun terrace, and a family bathroom.

The interior design features predominantly bright, modern hues, with plenty of accents of gold, and this style extends from the large island kitchen to the opulent bathrooms, which are fitted out with quality tiling.

The master bedroom is huge

The property sits in a quiet residential development in Prestwick Drive, Liverpool, just over a mile from Crosby Beach and within easy reach of two tennis clubs, a rugby club, and a golf course.

Marketed with no chain, by Purple Bricks, the house is on the market for £832,000 leasehold, with a 932-year lease.

