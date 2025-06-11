Visitors welcomed at Lancaster ‘open yarden’ weekend
More than 20 yardens (gardens and back yards) will be open throughout the weekend (1-4pm), and a £6 ticket allows you to visit all the yardens over the two days.
Chair of the Fairfield Association, Andrew Brennand, said: “The theme is “yardening for wildlife”. As well as being beautiful places to visit, yardens will have one or more wildlife-friendly features such as: ponds, pollinating flowers, nesting boxes, bird feeders, bird baths, wild areas, meadow areas, insect hotels, hedgehog homes.
"Our hope is that people can share ideas and tips to improve their own yarden. We want people to enjoy nature in their own back yard!”
There are yardens open all over the west of Lancaster. From Regent and Portland Street, Cromwell and Aldcliffe Roads.
And why not visit the Aldcliffe yarden, with great views of the nature reserve fields and the castle? There are further yardens on Abraham Heights, Fairfield and a set of five yardens in Long Marsh Lane.
This year, Luneside and Rosebank bowling club is also displaying the planting in its borders. Finally, visit the large garden at Carr House Farm.
Fairfield member Sue Nieduszynska said: “Discover the hidden gems of our local gardens and yards. In an urban area every green space however small can be a home for wildlife, and linked together can make nature an integral part of the city.”
For more information or to buy a ticket, visit the Fairfield Association website at https://fairfieldassociation.org/fairfield-open-yardens/