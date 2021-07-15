Traditional five bedroom farmhouse with five cottages and land at Borwick on the market for £1,600,000
This Borwick country farmhouse also comes with five cottages, four acres of land and farm buildings and stables.
On the market for £1,600,000 with Edwin Thompson Keswick is Mansergh country farmhouse with three reception rooms and five bedrooms, four barn conversion cottages with individual courtyards, Nan's cottage with reception room, kitchen dining room, two bedrooms and family bathroom, four acres of land and ancillary accommodation including livestock shed, stone outbuildings, agricultural farm buildings and stables. Take a look around....
