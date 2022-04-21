Town near Lancaster is one of top places to live in UK

Compiled annually by the UK's largest independent buying agency, Garrington Property Finders, the Best Places to Live 2022 report ranks 1,400 cities, towns and villages before crowning one overall winner.

The annual league table, compiled by Britain’s largest independent buying agents Garrington Property Finders, ranks nearly 1,400 cities, towns and villages across England and Wales according to four criteria – natural beauty, architectural beauty, quality of life and environmental credentials.

Even though working from home is now optional, hybrid working is here to stay, and lightning-quick internet is a must-have for many homebuyers. That’s why the Garrington ranking is the first of its kind to focus exclusively on areas where at least 95 per cent of homes have access to superfast broadband.

A view of Brookhouse and Caton. Picture by Mark Harrison.

For the second year in a row, Bath has come out on top, followed by Lyme Regis, Salisbury, Caton and Kidwelly in Carmarthenshire.

Caton moved 64 places up the rankings to take the fourth spot, rating favourably for its natural beauty, quality of life and the average cost of a family home of £333,789.

It also performed well in the new category of green credentials, which scores areas on how many energy-efficient homes and cycle lanes they have, as well as the availability of public charging points for electric vehicles.