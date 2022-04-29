Top garden centres around Lancaster worth a visit over Bank Holiday weekend

The week aims to encourage everyone to share the love and enjoyment of growing home-grown produce in the garden or down the allotment.
Gardening is good for general health and exposure to vitamin D from the sun.
And so, just in case we see a bit of sunshine, we’ve put together a collection of some of our favourite garden centres and nurseries around the district which you might like to check out over the Bank Holiday weekend – make sure you check in case opening hours change on Monday.
1. Ashton Hall Garden Centre
Ashton Road, Lancaster, LA2 0AJ.
Saturday: 9am–5:30pm
Sunday: 10.30am–4.30pm
Monday: 9am–5.30pm (Bank Holiday hours might differ)
2. Bay View Garden Centre and Restaurant
Mill Lane, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8ET.
Saturday: 9am–5.30pm
Sunday: 10am–4.30pm
Monday: Holiday opening hours
3. Carr Bank Garden Centre
Carr Bank Road, Carr Bank, Milnthorpe, LA7 7JY.
Saturday: 9am–5pm
Sunday: 10am–4pm
Monday: 9am–5pm (Bank Holiday hours might differ)
4. Greenfoot Garden Centre
Bridge House Farm, Main Street, Wray, LA2 8QP.
Saturday: 10am–5pm
Sunday: 11am–5pm
Monday: Closed (Bank Holiday hours might differ)
