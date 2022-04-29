This week is National Gardening Week.

Top garden centres around Lancaster worth a visit over Bank Holiday weekend

By Gayle Rouncivell
Friday, 29th April 2022, 11:42 am

The week aims to encourage everyone to share the love and enjoyment of growing home-grown produce in the garden or down the allotment.

Gardening is good for general health and exposure to vitamin D from the sun.

And so, just in case we see a bit of sunshine, we’ve put together a collection of some of our favourite garden centres and nurseries around the district which you might like to check out over the Bank Holiday weekend – make sure you check in case opening hours change on Monday.

1. Ashton Hall Garden Centre

Ashton Road, Lancaster, LA2 0AJ. Saturday: 9am–5:30pm Sunday: 10.30am–4.30pm Monday: 9am–5.30pm (Bank Holiday hours might differ)

2. Bay View Garden Centre and Restaurant

Mill Lane, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8ET. Saturday: 9am–5.30pm Sunday: 10am–4.30pm Monday: Holiday opening hours

3. Carr Bank Garden Centre

Carr Bank Road, Carr Bank, Milnthorpe, LA7 7JY. Saturday: 9am–5pm Sunday: 10am–4pm Monday: 9am–5pm (Bank Holiday hours might differ)

4. Greenfoot Garden Centre

Bridge House Farm, Main Street, Wray, LA2 8QP. Saturday: 10am–5pm Sunday: 11am–5pm Monday: Closed (Bank Holiday hours might differ)

