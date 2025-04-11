Top garden centres around Lancaster worth a visit ahead of National Gardening Day

It officially takes place on April 14 to encourage gardeners to spend time celebrating their gardens and to give gardening newbies the opportunity to experiment and start gardening.

National Gardening Day has been celebrated annually for quite a long time, with many avid gardeners and complete beginners from all over the globe using the day as an opportunity to get well and truly stuck into things and plant something new.

As well as it being a great excuse to prepare your garden for summer and get it looking colourful, gardening also has many other benefits, like exercise.

Planting and weeding can involve a fair bit of moving around which is bound to get your heart pumping. More benefits of gardening are that it’s also known to relieve stress and help improve mental health as for most it is a calming activity.

Gardening is a good way to socialise with friends and family whether that’s through doing gardening with them or by encouraging you to make sure your garden is looking gorgeous for an occasion to spend with them.

And so, we’ve put together a collection of some of our favourite garden centres and nurseries around the district which you might like to check out.

1 . Ashton Hall Garden Centre Ashton Road, Lancaster, LA2 0AJ. Monday to Saturday: 9am–5pm Sunday: 10.30am–4.30pm Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2 . Carr Bank Garden Centre Carr Bank Road, Carr Bank, Milnthorpe, LA7 7JY. Monday to Saturday: 9am–5pm Sunday: 10am–4pm Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Bay View Garden Centre and Restaurant Mill Lane, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8ET. Monday to Saturday: 9am–5.30pm Sunday: 10am–4.30pm Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4 . Seed Hill Nursery Garden The Square, Ingleton, near Carnforth, LA6 3ED. Monday to Sunday: 10am–6pm Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales