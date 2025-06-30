This 20-minute trick could save your home from mould this Summer, experts warn

R7 Painswick

As summer brings rising temperatures and humidity spikes, many homeowners are bracing for the usual summer challenges — but there’s one sneaky danger that’s often overlooked: mould.

As humidity rises, so does the risk of trapped moisture turn into mould and mildew. With this in mind, Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager at premium window and door designer The Residence Collection, reveals a simple, cost-free habit that could make all the difference — and it only takes 20 minutes a day.

The secret? Timing and consistency

Open windows for just 20–30 minutes to flush out moisture and indoor pollutants like dust, mould spores, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds). Ventilate when it’s coolest — ideally before 10am and after 7pm — to avoid trapping warm, humid air inside.

This tiny habit can slot right into your routine - perhaps opening the windows while making your morning coffee or cleaning up after dinner each day.

Target moisture hotspots

Focus on rooms that generate the most humidity: bathrooms, kitchens, and bedrooms. Without proper airflow, condensation builds up on walls and windows — creating the perfect breeding ground for mould.

Why your indoor air might be worse than outside

Think your indoor air is cleaner than the air outside? Think again. Indoor air can be 2 to 5 times more polluted1, filled with moisture, chemicals, allergens and microscopic spores that thrive in stagnant environments.

Without regular ventilation, all that stays trapped — and mould loves nothing more than a warm, damp space with poor circulation.

No gadgets needed – Just open a window

Ventilation is free and more energy-efficient than running a dehumidifier or air conditioning. While those tools can help, they don’t fix the root cause which is simply stale, moist air with nowhere to go.

Even in well-insulated modern homes, ventilation is vital. Your space might feel clean, but without fresh air, you’re still breathing in trapped moisture and pollutants.

Make it work for your home

For maximum impact, create cross-ventilation — open windows or doors on opposite sides of the home to let air flow freely. Flush casement windows offer greater control over airflow, while patio or French doors boost circulation in larger rooms.”

Jo adds: “Start small. Crack a window in the morning whilst you’re making breakfast, or open your windows in the evening when you’re cooking dinner or winding down and soon it’ll become a habit that will benefit your health and your home.

“Even in modern, well-insulated homes, ventilation is essential. Your home doesn’t need to feel damp or stuffy to be at risk — it’s what’s happening in the air that counts. Moisture, trapped particles, and poor circulation all play a role, but you can shift that balance with just 20 minutes of fresh air each day.”

