Crepuscular rays shine down on the Forest of Bowland from the moors above Settle

The Ribble Valley's top 10 most expensive homes: take a tour of some of the finest homes in Lancashire

Who doesn’t dream of an idyllic countryside escape?

By Jack Marshall
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:11 pm

From Whalley to Wiswell, the Ribble Valley is home to some of the North West’s most charming villages but, despite this, the average house price in the area is still below the national average at £247,867. Take a look around some of the region’s most expensive homes...

1. Sabden - £3,650,000

Credit: Knight Frank

Photo: Credit: Knight Frank

2. Bolton-by-Bowland - £1,850,000

Credit: MSW Hewetsons

Photo: Credit: MSW Hewetsons

3. Ribchester - £1,500,000

Credit: Athertons

Photo: Credit: Athertons

4. Clitheroe - £1,495,000

Credit: Fine & Country

Photo: Credit: Fine & Country

