The International Longevity Centre (ILC) UK has published its Better Lives Index, which ranks 359 local authority areas across the UK based on numerous criteria affecting the quality - and length - of life enjoyed by the people living there.

The amount of disposable income, the percentage of people in work, the child poverty rate and pollution were among the factors considered when determining the standings.

The top of the table is perhaps unsurprisingly dominated by places in the South East, with Hart, in Hampshire, in first place, followed by Kingston upon Thames, in London.

But property prices are astronomical in many of the top-rated places to live, with a typical house costing up to 17 times the average local income.

There are a few high-ranking areas, however, where the average house price is less than 10 times residents’ annual salary - in one case considerably less.

The index has been drawn up to highlight inequality across the UK and show where support is most needed to improve people’s life chances.

Its authors acknowledge that the table doesn’t take into account all the factors that contribute to people’s quality of life in different parts of the UK.

Their report states: “Many areas currently at the bottom of the rankings have rich cultural histories, proud local identities, and deep community roots.

“With the right investment and policy focus, they can help drive the next wave of inclusive growth and healthy longevity.”

Below are the five top-ranked places to live in the UK, according to the ILC’s Better Lives Index, where the house price-to-income ratio is below 10.

1 . East Renfrewshire East Renfrewshire, just outside Glasgow, is the 30th best place in the UK in which to be born, grow up and grow old, according to the ILC UK Better Lives Index. It is one of only five local authority areas in the top 10% nationally where a typical house costs less than 10 times the average local earnings, with the house price-to-income ratio there standing at 7.91.

2 . Basingstoke and Deane Basingstoke and Deane, in Hampshire, is the 26th best place in the UK in which to be born, grow up and grow old, according to the ILC UK Better Lives Index. It is one of only five local authority areas in the top 10% nationally where a typical house costs less than 10 times the average local earnings, with the house price-to-income ratio there standing at 9.61.

3 . Worthing Worthing, West Sussex, is the 22nd best place in the UK in which to be born, grow up and grow old, according to the ILC UK Better Lives Index. It is one of only five local authority areas in the top 10% nationally where a typical house costs less than 10 times the average local earnings, with the house price-to-income ratio there standing at 9.41.