The gross disposable household income is how much you have left to spend, or save, after taxes have been paid and any benefits received.

This figure per person varies from less than £16,000 to more than £27,000 in different parts of north west England.

That shows not just how much people have in their pockets to cover day to day living costs, but how much they can afford to save towards buying a house.

The figure is per person, rather than per household, so a couple or family would have more to spend than the amounts listed.

The disposable income statistics have been published for 35 local authority districts across the North West.

Below are the areas of the North West with the biggest disposable income per person, according to the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics in September 2024, for the year 2022.

They are listed in reverse order, meaning the area with the highest disposable income per person is last.

1 . South Ribble - £20,187 The average gross disposable household income per person in South Ribble is £20,187, which is the 14th highest of any local authority area in the North West. The figures are the latest published by the Office for National Statistics, in September 2024, for the year 2022. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Sefton - £20,208 The average gross disposable household income per person in Sefton is £20,208, which is the 13th highest of any local authority area in the North West. The figures are the latest published by the Office for National Statistics, in September 2024, for the year 2022. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Bury - £20,278 The average gross disposable household income per person in Bury is £20,278, which is the 12th highest of any local authority area in the North West. The figures are the latest published by the Office for National Statistics, in September 2024, for the year 2022. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales