Tastefully-renovated 18th century Lake District farmhouse with magnificent interior on the market for £1.3m

On the market for £1.3m with H&H Land & Estates, this three-bed traditional farmhouse has been renovated to a stunning standard throughout, boasting a wonderful fitted kitchen, spacious reception rooms, large bedrooms, and assorted outhouses. Take a look around...
1. Stott Ghyll
Credit: H&H Land & Estates
Photo: Credit: H&H Land & Estates
2. Stott Ghyll
Credit: H&H Land & Estates
Photo: Credit: H&H Land & Estates
3. Stott Ghyll
Credit: H&H Land & Estates
Photo: Credit: H&H Land & Estates
4. Stott Ghyll
Credit: H&H Land & Estates
Photo: Credit: H&H Land & Estates