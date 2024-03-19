Ta-Da!’s New ready-to-use range is the icing on the cake for home bakers

Home-baking expert, Ta-Da! has launched a new range of easy-to-use icings – perfect for home bakers looking to put the finishing touches to a variety of baked goods including cakes, eclairs, cookies, cupcakes and brownies.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Mar 2024, 13:14 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 14:49 GMT
Ta-Da!’s New ready-to-use range is the icing on the cake for home bakers.Ta-Da!’s New ready-to-use range is the icing on the cake for home bakers.
Ta-Da!’s New ready-to-use range is the icing on the cake for home bakers.

Featuring three delicious flavours including Ta-Da! Madagascan Vanilla Icing (RRP £2.60), Chocolate Ganache Style Icing (RRP £2.60) and Millionaire’s Caramel (RRP £2.95), the icings are available to buy in 370g recyclable pots at Tesco Extra stores nationwide.

The Madagascan Vanilla and Chocolate Ganache Style Icings are ready-to-use and perfect for filling and decorating cakes, making them extremely convenient and versatile.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Millionaire’s Caramel Icing simply needs heating in its pot in a microwave before use and is perfect for topping and filling shortbread, as well as other sweet treats.

Made using only premium ingredients, the Madagascan Vanilla Icing contains vanilla beans, while the Chocolate Ganache Style Icing contains Rainforest Alliance Certified chocolate. Millionaire’s Caramel, which has a rich and indulgent taste, taps into the growing popularity of brown flavours.

Available from Tesco Extra stores nationwide as well as from www.tadahomebaking.com