Sumptuous Heysham four-bedroomed family home with private gardens and panoramic views yours for £895,000

On the market for £895,000 with agents Farrell Heyworth the property combines modern improvements with traditional features, and has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, a snug and a generous family living kitchen.

Externally the property sits on a large deceptive plot and occupies an attractive and private position.

There is a purpose built children's play area and a sun terrace which adjoins the house and affords fabulous views toward Lancaster and surrounding scenery toward the Trough of Bowland.

Take a look around…...

1. The Knoll, Draycombe Drive, Heysham The front exterior and front garden of the house on Draycombe Drive, Heysham. Picture by Farrell Heyworth. Photo: Farrell Heyworth Photo Sales

2. The Knoll, Draycombe Drive, Heysham The lounge at the Draycombe Drive property. Picture by Farrell Heyworth. Photo: Farrell Heyworth Photo Sales

3. The Knoll, Draycombe Drive, Heysham The kitchen diner at the property on Draycombe Drive. Photo: Farrell Heyworth Photo Sales

4. The Knoll, Draycombe Drive, Heysham Another view of the kitchen diner at the property on Draycombe Drive. Picture by Farrell Heyworth. Photo: Farrell Heyworth Photo Sales